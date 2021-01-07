Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.44. Urban One shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 10,790 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

