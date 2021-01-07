Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 41,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,419. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,349 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 462,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

