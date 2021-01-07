Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Trading 6.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Capital One Financial raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Capital One Financial currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Urban Edge Properties traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.63. 979,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 946,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.