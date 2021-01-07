Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UE. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 205.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 298,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,609.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 70,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 58.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

