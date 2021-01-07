Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $5.00. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 302,236 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.40.

In related news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 87,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$362,209.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$920,451. Insiders have purchased a total of 375,656 shares of company stock worth $1,619,907 in the last 90 days.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.