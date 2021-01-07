Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $246.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,103 shares of company stock worth $18,615,365 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Display by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.