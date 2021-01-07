Universal Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Universal has increased its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Universal stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Universal has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

