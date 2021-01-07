Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNIT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $12.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

