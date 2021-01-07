United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,223 shares of company stock worth $89,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

