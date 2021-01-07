Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNPRF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Uniper stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

