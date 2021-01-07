Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $209.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $211.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

