Unify (UNIFY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,236.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Over the last week, Unify has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $63,137.78 and approximately $11,236.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00436952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

