Unibright Hits Market Cap of $98.32 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Unibright has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $98.32 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Liquid, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.