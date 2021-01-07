Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells $4,107,000.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 103,472 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

