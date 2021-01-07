Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $659,163.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $32.37 million and $659,163.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01160029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002284 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00188474 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

