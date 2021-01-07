Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $62.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.01. 21,379,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 19,335,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.