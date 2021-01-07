U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,209,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.