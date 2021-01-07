TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Market Capitalization Tops $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00045942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00309380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.39 or 0.02989336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.