Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 5,000 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,964.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80.

Shares of TWLO opened at $329.01 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.23 and a 200-day moving average of $276.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.