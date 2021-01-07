Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) PT Raised to $12.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TUFN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

TUFN stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 372,883 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

