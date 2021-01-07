Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of TNP opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 60.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

