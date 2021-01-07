Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $16.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.67.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $415.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.82. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $418.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.