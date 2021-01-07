Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $56.00. The company traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 12,644,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,680,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 167,630 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.