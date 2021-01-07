TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0061

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $187,579.19 and $9,247.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.