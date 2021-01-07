TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Trading 5.8% Higher

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.85. 233,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 191,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $704.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TrueBlue by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

