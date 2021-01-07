TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSC. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriState Capital by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriState Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TriState Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.