Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.71

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 503290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,150. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,096.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 312.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

