TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.09

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Several brokerages have commented on TRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get TriMas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.