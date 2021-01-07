Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$1.90 at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.38.

TSE TCW traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.66. 128,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$1.69.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

