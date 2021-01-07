Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Up 11.3%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. 116,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 107,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.
