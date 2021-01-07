Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Up 11.3%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. 116,903 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 107,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

