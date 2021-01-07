Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $385.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $365.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $368.80, with a volume of 29,378 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.09. The company has a market capitalization of £503.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

In related news, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total value of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79).

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

