Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Shares Gap Up to $127.00

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.00, but opened at $131.50. Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) shares last traded at $127.70, with a volume of 167,324 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.87. The company has a market cap of £97.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

