Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,883 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17,339% compared to the typical volume of 28 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.73. 94,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,535. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

