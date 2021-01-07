Traders Purchase Large Volume of Change Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,747 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,717% compared to the typical volume of 275 put options.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.
Shares of CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,989,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
