Traders Purchase Large Volume of Change Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,747 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,717% compared to the typical volume of 275 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of CHNG opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

