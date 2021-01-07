Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 960 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,711% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of RS stock opened at $131.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

