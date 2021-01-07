Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 853 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,346% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. BidaskClub raised Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

