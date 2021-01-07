TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

