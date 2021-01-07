Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.4292 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

