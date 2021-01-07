Tornado Price Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Tornado token can now be bought for approximately $125.16 or 0.00321020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $750,976.36 and $1.79 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00111510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00449939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00242687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

