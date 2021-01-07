TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.48. TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 80,303,854 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

About TomCo Energy Plc (TOM.L) (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

