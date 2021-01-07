TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The company has a market cap of C$285.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.45.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

