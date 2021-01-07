Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tiptree worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter valued at $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tiptree by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,609,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,801,460.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,075 shares of company stock worth $157,215. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

