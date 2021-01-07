THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of THK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get THK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. THK has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.