The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.22

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as high as $21.56. The Williams Companies shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 10,281,785 shares changing hands.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 195.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

