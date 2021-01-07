The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,338.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.