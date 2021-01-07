The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.