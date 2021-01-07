The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,685 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,780% compared to the typical daily volume of 462 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 71.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

