The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

