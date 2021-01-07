The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Colliers Securities

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

