The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.